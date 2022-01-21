UT Martin WBB returns to action with road matchup at Murray State

The UT Martin women’s basketball team returns to action after a lengthy layoff with an OVC matchup Saturday at regional rival Murray State.

Tipoff from the CFSB Center is scheduled for 5:00 with airtime at 4:30 on WCMT.

The Skyhawks (4-10, 1-2 OVC) return to the hardwood for the first time in 16 days. UT Martin’s most recent matchup came on the road against Tennessee State on Jan. 6 in a game which the Skyhawks led for over 32 minutes of action before a crazy fourth quarter featured seven lead changes and saw the score become tied on six occasions. Both teams battled before the Skyhawks ultimately suffered a heartbreaking one-point loss to the Lady Tigers by a final score of 66-65.

UT Martin will now start a grueling stretch following four postponements which will feature 11 games over the next 23 days beginning with Saturday’s matchup against Murray State. With the difficult stretch on the horizon, the Skyhawks will have to rely on the team’s top contributors to lead the way as junior guard Paige Pipkin (19.3 ppg, second) and freshman Shae Littleford (16.0 ppg, fifth) both rank amongst the top five scorers during league play. Meanwhile, the quartet of Littleford (39.7, first), Pipkin (38.7, second), Kyannah Grant (38.7, second) and Ella Thompson (35.3, sixth) each rank in the top six of OVC leaders in minutes per game.

Murray State (12-6, 4-3 OVC) is playing its third game of the week after splitting its season series against Eastern Illinois following a road win against the Panthers on Monday (80-71) before falling at home on Thursday (71-64) in overtime. The Racers boast the OVC’s top scoring offense behind two of the league’s top offensive threats in Katelyn Young and Macey Turley.

Young, who was recently named to the midseason watch list for the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award, leads the league in both scoring (20.6 ppg) and rebounding (8.1 rpg) while shooting 61.2 percent from the floor. Meanwhile, Turley ranks fourth in scoring (14.8 ppg) and assists (4.0 apg).

Saturday’s matchup marks the 94th meeting in series history dating back to 1970 with UT Martin holding a 58-35 advantage. The Skyhawks are riding a six-game winning streak against the Racers and have won 24 of the last 27 contests in the series.