UT Martin WBB to cap off road trip at No. 10 Louisville Wednesday night

The UT Martin women’s basketball team wraps up its season-long four-game road swing to begin the season with matchup Wednesday night against No. 10 ranked Louisville.

Tipoff from the KFC Yum! Center is scheduled for 6:00 and will be broadcast on ACCNX.

The Skyhawks (2-1) enter the contest winning having won their last two games of the WNIT Preseason Classic held at Kansas State. After dropping the season opener to the Wildcats (44-30), UT Martin rallied in the final to contests of the invitational to defeat North Carolina A&T (58-40) and Western Kentucky (63-47) in consecutive days. During that stretch the Skyhawks relied heavily on their defense to make their opponents uncomfortable, holding the three teams to an average of just 43.7 points per game and a miniscule 29.8 field goal percentage.

UT Martin found solid contributions throughout its lineup. Graduate transfer Holly Forbes led the Skyhawks by averaging 14.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in the tournament to earn Ohio Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week honors. Forbes also was recognized as a WNIT All-Tournament selection along with junior guard Paige Pipkin who averaged 9.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

Freshman Hayley Harrison is also off to a hot start as she looks to build off a career-high performance where she tallied 17 points while averaging 10.0 points and 3.3 rebounds in the first three games. Former Louisville guard Seygan Robins filled the stat sheet in several categories, averaging 6.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.3 steals per game while fellow guard Kyannah Grant rounds out the starting lineup with 3.7 points and 4.7 rebounds to far this season.

No. 10 Louisville (1-1) will be playing in back-to-back days after posting a dominating victory on Tuesday night, thrashing Bellarmine by a final score of 82-25. Four different players scored in double figures in the contest while preserving their minutes, with only two players eclipsing the 20-minute threshold. Guard Hailey Van Lith paces the team offensively with 15.0 points per game while Emily Engstler is averaging 7.0 points and 11.0 rebounds through two contests.

Wednesday’s contest marks the 12th meeting between the two programs with Louisville winning each of the previous 11 matchups. The two teams met twice last seasons in non-conference action with the Cardinals picking up victories of 18 and 35 points, respectively, while ranked in the top-five nationally.

