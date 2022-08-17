UT Martin Welcome Weekend begins Thursday

With UT Martin beginning the fall 2022 semester on Monday, incoming first-year students begin moving into campus residence halls Thursday for Welcome Weekend.

Many groups, including student-athletes, have already returned to campus.

First-Year Initiative, a program for incoming first-year students, begins with Move-In Mania Thursday morning at 6:00, when community groups and student organizations gather to assist students as they move into their residence halls.

The annual event marks the first major welcome new students receive as they adjust to their new home.

This class of Skyhawks will participate in a freshman walk across the campus to Hardy Graham Stadium Thursday afternoon at 4:45 for the Take Off Ceremony. This addition to Welcome Weekend will celebrate the start of the new students’ collegiate careers.

New students will have the opportunity to participate in a campus scavenger hunt, attend the Welcome Back Block Party hosted by the Office of Housing, and meet with their student success counselor.

For a full list of Welcome Weekend events, visit utm.edu/fyi.

Upperclassmen and transfer students returned to campus residences over the past weekend, and classes begin Monday morning at 8:00 at the main campus and five UT Martin regional centers in Jackson, Parsons, Ripley, Selmer and Somerville.