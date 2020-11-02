UT Martin and Western Illinois have announced a home-and-home football series between the two FCS programs for the 2022 and 2024 seasons.

“We are really excited to announce these four home-and-home series for our Skyhawks,” UT Martin Director of Athletics Kurt McGuffin said. “At this level it is hard to get quality non-conference games at home. We are elated to nail down regional matchups that benefit both programs. The future is bright for Skyhawk Athletics and we can’t wait to kick off our next football campaign.”

The first game between UT Martin and Western Illinois will take place in Martin on September 1, 2022. The Skyhawks will then make the return trip to Macomb, Illinois. on September 7, 2024.

UT Martin and Western Illinois have met just one time with the Leathernecks posting a 56-0 victory on September 9, 2003.

The Skyhawks currently have four home-and-home series on the schedule through 2027 against Indiana State (2026 and 2027), Missouri State (2022 and 2023), Samford (2021 and 2023) and now Western Illinois (2022 and 2024).

Full schedules, including future Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) opponents, will be released at a later date.