UT Martin WestTeach program announces Class of 2021
The UT Martin WestTeach Program has announced its class of 2021 that includes educational leaders who represent 16 West Tennessee school districts.
WestTeach is an extension of the WestStar Leadership Program, whose mission is to identify, encourage and equip community-minded people who want to become involved in West Tennessee’s economic success and are willing to accept leadership roles.
Class members attend sessions throughout the fall semester to learn more about West Tennessee’s economic needs and opportunities and meet with regional industry and community leaders. Educators will also meet with community child resource agents to greater understand what their students might experience outside of the classroom. Members also become part of a growing network of educators and community leaders dedicated to serving the region.
The following 2021 participants are noted with their educational affiliation and home school district:
- Jennifer Botticello, 8th grade algebra teacher at Munford Middle School, Tipton County;
- Patrick Corbin, 6th-8th grade STEM teacher at W.O. Inman Middle School, Paris Special School District;
- Ben Di’Chiara, 9th-12th grade STEM teacher at Peabody High School, Trenton Special School District;
- Brittany Ferrell, kindergarten teacher at Anderson Early Childhood Center; Haywood County;
- Beth Glover, reading intervention teacher and dyslexic screener at Milan Elementary School, Milan Special School District;
- Amanda Gober, 8th grade math teacher at Hardin County Middle School, Hardin County;
- Jill Huddleston, science teacher at Lexington Middle School, Lexington City;
- Kandace Jackson, transition case manager for Weakley County, Weakley County;
- Austin Kissell, history teacher at Ripley High School, Lauderdale County;
- Jenna Leonard, 5th grade math and science teacher at Briarwood Elementary School, Benton County;
- Tom Mathis, senior seminar teacher at Dyersburg High School, Dyersburg City;
- Gerica Parker, 1st grade teacher at South Side Elementary School, Henderson County;
- Colby Prosser, 6th grade English language arts teacher at Dorothy and Noble Harrelson School, Henry County;
- JB Suiter, 10th grade geometry and personal finance teacher at Union City High School, Union City;
- Lalania Vaughn, fine arts director of choral and theatre at Tipton-Rosemark Academy, Shelby County;
- David Westberry, algebra teacher at Jackson Central-Merry Early College High School, Jackson-Madison County.