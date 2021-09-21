UT Martin WestTeach program announces Class of 2021

The UT Martin WestTeach Program has announced its class of 2021 that includes educational leaders who represent 16 West Tennessee school districts.

WestTeach is an extension of the WestStar Leadership Program, whose mission is to identify, encourage and equip community-minded people who want to become involved in West Tennessee’s economic success and are willing to accept leadership roles.

Class members attend sessions throughout the fall semester to learn more about West Tennessee’s economic needs and opportunities and meet with regional industry and community leaders. Educators will also meet with community child resource agents to greater understand what their students might experience outside of the classroom. Members also become part of a growing network of educators and community leaders dedicated to serving the region.

The following 2021 participants are noted with their educational affiliation and home school district: