The UT Martin men’s basketball team defeated Mount St. Joseph 92-72 at the Elam Center Sunday afternoon.

The trio of Parker Stewart, Quintin Dove, and Derek Hawthorne, Jr. combined to score 72 points total. Stewart led the way with 28, Hawthorne added 22, and Dove dropped a double-double with 22 points and 11 boards.

This was the first home game for the Skyhawks since November 9th, and head coach Anthony Stewart said he was glad to get a win back home.

Coach Stewart said this Mount St. Joseph team was very precise and was reminiscent of other teams the Skyhawks will see in the OVC.

The Skyhawks will begin OVC play on Thursday with a trip to the defending league champion Murray State Racers. Tipoff is set for 7:00 Thursday night.