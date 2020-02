UT Martin Women beat Jacksonville State 73-56 in conference action.

Chelsey Perry had 32 points in the game and was assisted by Maddie Waldrop with 15 points.

The Skyhawk Women remain tied for first place in the OVC with Belmont.

With only two games left until the OVC tournament, the Skyhawks will face off against SIU Edwardsville on Thursday at home.

By: BJE