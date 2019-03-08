The UT Martin Lady Skyhawks advanced over Morehead State 68 – 58 in the Semifinals of the Women’s OVC Tournament in Evansville, Indiana.

Morehead State dominated early in the game, leading UTM 32 – 25 at halftime. The Skyhawks rallied in the second half of play, pulling ahead for a final score 68 – 58.

The Lady Skyhawks move on to play top-seeded Belmont in the championship game of the OVC Women’s Basketball Tournament. Tip off is set for 2:00 Saturday afternoon with broadcast beginning on WCMT at 1:30.