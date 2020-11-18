Media members have chosen their pre-season picks to win the Ohio Valley Conference season championships.

On the women’s side, the UT-Martin women Skyhawks picked up 10 first place votes and were chosen to take the season crown.

Belmont was selected in the No.2 spot, with Southeast Missouri State picked third.

The pre-season pick for the “Player of the Year” was UT-Martin’s Chelsey Perry.

On the men’s side, Murray State and Austin Peay each received six first place votes to win the league title.

Belmont was picked in the third spot, with UT-Martin chosen in 10th of the 13 team league.

The pre-season “Player of the Year” went to Austin Peay’s Terry Taylor.