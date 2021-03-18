UT-Martin Women Skyhawks to Be Without Five Players for WNIT

The University of Tennessee-Martin women Skyhawks basketball team will be without five players, when they take the court for the National Invitational Tournament on Friday.

Coach Kevin McMillan’s team will be without sophomore forward Daisha Young, junior guard Sade Hudson, senior Demi Burdick, along with redshirt juniors Zaire Hicks and Damiah Griffin.

Hudson has posted on social media that she plans to transfer to Arkansas Pine Bluff.

Officials with UT-Martin Sports Information told Thunderbolt News that coach McMillan said the players choose not to play in the post season, and he wished them luck going forward.

The women Skyhawks will face Nebraska in the opening round of the tournament on Friday morning at 11:00.

UT-Martin is playing in the Memphis Regional, with games to be played in Collierville.