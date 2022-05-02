UT Martin Women’s Basketball adds Diamond Cannon to 2022 signing class

UT Martin women’s basketball head coach Kevin McMillan has announced the addition of Bradley transfer Diamond Cannon to the program’s 2022 signing class.

“We are excited to add Diamond to our program,” McMillan said. “She brings a versatile scoring threat from the perimeter. She is a big wing that will also be able to really help us on the glass.”

Diamond Cannon, G, 5-10, Jr., Detroit, Mich. (Bradley)

Cannon joins the Skyhawks after spending one season at Bradley University where she played in five games before suffering a season-ending injury. In five games she scored nine points – averaging 1.8 points per game – while tallying three rebounds and one assist. Her best game came against No. 22 LSU (Dec. 18, 2021) when she scored a season-high five points.

Prior to joining the Braves, she was a NJCAA All-American at Columbia State College during the 2020-21 season where she averaged 20.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.6 steals per game. The Tennessee Community College Athletic Association (TCCAA) Player of the Year shot 50.6 percent from the field while knocking down 36.5 percent of her three-point opportunities. Eclipsing 1,000 points in just two seasons, she filled up both the scoring and rebounding columns with nine double-doubles while posting 11 games with 20 points or more – including a dominating performance against Dyersburg State with 28 points and 11 rebounds. A two-time all-conference performer while at Columbia State, Cannon also averaged 17.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steals per game as a freshman.

Cannon joins eight other commitments including Sydneey Boykin (Clarksville, Tenn.), Anaya Brown (Lexington, Ky.), Sharnecce Currie-Jelks (Jackson, Tenn.), Clara Garland (Iuka, Miss.), Haley Hallett (Savannah, Tenn.), Kenley McCarn (Melbourne, Ark.), Lexi Rubel (Cape Girardeau, Mo.) and Josie Storey (Mountain View, Ark.) to form a loaded class.