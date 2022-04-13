UT Martin Women’s Basketball adds Sydneey Boykin to 2022 signing class

UT Martin women’s basketball head coach Kevin McMillan has announced the addition of Mercer transfer Sydneey Boykin to the program’s 2022 signing class.

“We are glad to have Sydneey join our program,” McMillan said. “She is a versatile, athletic wing player who played for former Austin Peay head coach Carrie Daniels. She is a great kid who knows how to win and we are looking forward to adding her versatility to completement the squad that we got.”

Sydneey Boykin, G, 5-9, Jr., Clarksville, Tenn. (Mercer)

Boykin joins the Skyhawks after spending two seasons at Mercer where she helped the Bears win back-to-back SoCon tournament championships and earn a pair of NCAA Tournament berths…Appeared in 49 games over two seasons with the Bears while scoring 48 points and tallying 54 rebounds, 23 assists and 12 steals…Best game came during her COVID-freshman season of 2020-21 in which she scored 11 points in 26 minutes against Western Carolina (2/4), making 5-of-7 attempts from the field…Scored a season-high six points in 2021-22 against Troy (11/15).

Prior to her collegiate career, she prepped at Clarksville Academy for coach Carrie Daniels where she was a two-time Tennessee Sprots Writers’ Association All-State honoree…She helped the Cougars break the school record for wins (20) and take third place in the Division II-A District 2 tournament…For her career, she averaged 15.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.1 steals and 2.5 assists per game.

Boykin joins seven early signees from November including Anaya Brown (Lexington, Ky.), Sharnecce Currie-Jelks (Jackson, Tenn.), Clara Garland (Iuka, Miss.), Haley Hallett (Savannah, Tenn.), Kenley McCarn (Melbourne, Ark.), Lexi Rubel (Cape Girardeau, Mo.), and Josie Storey (Mountain View, Ark.) to form a loaded class.