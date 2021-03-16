UT Martin Women’s Basketball assigned to Memphis Regional; will play Nebraska in First Round of WNIT

The defending OVC regular season champion UT Martin women’s basketball team will continue its season with participation in the 2021 Women’s National Invitation Tournament after being assigned to the Memphis Regional.

The Skyhawks will open the tournament Friday morning against Nebraska. Tipoff from My Town Movers Fieldhouse in Collierville is scheduled for 11:00.

The WNIT Memphis Regional site will allow 100 guests per team. Tickets will not be available to purchase for the general public.

UT Martin has qualified for the postseason 10 times in the program’s 29-year Division-I history. This marks the Skyhawks sixth berth in the Women’s NIT as the team competed in the event in 1999, 2015, 2016 and 2018 while earning an automatic bid to the postseason tournament before its cancelation last season.

The Skyhawks are coming off a 20-5 overall season while winning the program’s seventh OVC championship with a 17-2 league mark. UT Martin pushed its season all the way to the OVC Basketball Championship finals with a pair of wins against Eastern Illinois and Tennessee Tech before falling in the tournament finals to Belmont.

Nebraska is 12-12 on the season after going 9-10 in Big 10 play.

The Postseason WNIT is modified for 2021 as a 32-team tournament starting with eight teams each at four regional sites — Charlotte, NC; Fort Worth, TX; Memphis, TN; and Rockford, IL. First-round play begins Friday, March 19; Round 2 is March 20, and Round 3 is March 22.

The four regional champions will advance to the Memphis site, with the semifinals tipping off March 26 and the championship game set for March 28. Every team will get at least two games in this year’s event.