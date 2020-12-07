The UT Martin women’s basketball team continues its road trip to start the season with a matchup at former OVC rival and current Southern Conference member Samford Tuesday.

Tipoff from the Pete Hanna Center is slated for 6:00 and will be broadcast on ESPN+.

The Skyhawks (0-1) opened the season Sunday afternoon with a matchup at No. 5 ranked Louisville. UT Martin held its own in the contest for three of the four quarters in a game which featured 10 lead changes but a key 12-point run in the second quarter gave Louisville enough breathing room which it would not relinquish.

Three players would score in double figures for UT Martin, led by All-American Chelsey Perry who tossed in a game-high 26 points while adding four rebounds and two blocks. Sophomore Dasia Young joined in the action with 12 points and five rebounds while redshirt-freshman Hayley Harrison scored 10 points in her collegiate debut.

Samford (0-3) enters the contest also looking for its first win of the season. The Bulldogs won both the SOCON regular season and tournament championships last season in the first season for head coach Carley Kuhns.

The Bulldogs boast a pair of players averaging double figures in Shauntai Battle and SOCON Preseason Player of the Year Natalie Armstrong. Battle leads the team with 17.3 points per game while Armstrong ranks close behind with 13.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.

Tuesday’s contest marks the 18th meeting between the two programs in series history with UT Martin holding an 11-6 advantage. In the last meeting, the two teams squared off in an overtime showdown in Martin with the Skyhawks posting an 80-75 victory on November 21, 2019.