The UT Martin Women’s Basketball Team fell in a 56-50 opening-game decision to the Saint Louis Billikens from the Atlantic 10 conference.

The Skyhawks got out to an early 11-point lead in the first quarter, but only made eight of their 33 shots in the second and third quarters.

Junior guard Tamiah Stanford led the Skyhawks with a career-high 19 points. Damiah Griffin also scored in the double-digits with 15.

UT Martin will return to action with a road trip to the nation’s 8th ranked team, Mississippi State. Tip-off is set for 7:00 Monday night.