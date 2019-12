The UT Martin women’s basketball team faces No. 6-ranked Louisville tonight at the Elam Center.

The Skyhawks (4-5) enter the matchup having posted a perfect 4-0 mark at home this season.

Head coach Kevin McMillan tells Thunderbolt Radio News how he landed Louisville on the schedule.

McMillan says with Louisville being a championship contender, he expects a big crowd tonight at the Elam Center.

Tip-off tonight between the Skyhawks and Cardinals is at 6:00, with airtime at 5:30 on WCMT.