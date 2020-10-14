The defending OVC champion UT Martin women’s basketball team returned to Pat Head Summitt Court Wednesday to open its title defense with the start of official practice.

While the last eight months have been far from an ordinary offseason for the Skyhawks, Wednesday’s opening of practice brought a sense of familiarity for the defending league champions coming off a 22-10 season and its sixth regular season title.

“This has been an offseason like none other,” UT Martin head coach Kevin McMillan said. “Much like everyone in this country, we had to completely alter our offseason training, recruiting and health protocols to keep everyone as safe as possible. While there is so much that we are still adapting to, it was nice to get on the court and get back to work in an arena where we have a little control. On the court we can control the effort we bring, the support we provide our teammates and our focus. We have a long way to go, but it was nice to get things rolling in a positive direction.”

Last month the NCAA DI Council made the decision to begin the 2020-2021 college basketball season on November 25. Teams are eligible to start their preseason practices on October 14, six weeks ahead of the first games of the season.

UT Martin will be releasing its full schedule – including both an abbreviated non-conference schedule along with its full OVC slate – in the coming weeks.