UT Martin Women’s Basketball set for foreign tour in the Bahamas

The two-time defending OVC champion UT Martin women’s basketball team is embarking on a foreign exhibition tour to The Bahamas as part of the team’s preparation for the 2021-22 season.

Assistant Sports Information Director Alex Boggis says the team will play two international goodwill games along with spending time practicing, touring the country, and conducting team-building exercises.

The Skyhawks play their first of two games Saturday against the Bahamas All-Stars before taking a day off Sunday to embark on various team excursions, including the Flying Cloud Catamaran Cruise. UT Martin returns to action Monday for its final exhibition game of the trip against Nassau Select.

“We’re very excited about this opportunity,” said UT Martin head coach Kevin McMillan. “We planned on taking this trip last year as a reward for our seniors, but we had to postpone it because of the pandemic. At the end of the day though, it was probably for the best because we have such a young team and can take advantage of this opportunity as we focus on implementing our system and continued skill development. Most importantly, this trip will be a great experience for our players as they get to learn about other cultures and we hope it’ll jump start the development of our team chemistry.”

The NCAA allows teams to take a foreign trip once every four years. UT Martin’s most recent international summer trip was to Costa Rica in 2016.

UTM returns two starters and five returners for the 2021-22 season, including guards Paige Pipkin and Seygan Robins. The Skyhawks also welcome back Emma Davis, Kyannah Grant, Hayley Harrison, Raegan Johnson, and Haley Nichols.

Meanwhile, new Skyhawks include Taylor Dupree, Holly Forbes, Mia Hurst, Shae Littleford, Gabi Melby, Shanice Simpson-Whitely, Ella Thompson, and Tylei Wofford-Byrd.