The UT Martin Women’s Basketball team will open the 2020-21 season at national powerhouse Louisville on Sunday, December 6.

The time for the scheduled event at the KFC Yum! Center will be released at a later date.

The contest will mark the 10th meeting between the two regional foes and seventh consecutive year with a regular season matchup.

Last year the two programs put on a dazzling show in the Elam Center when the Skyhawks pushed the sixth ranked Cardinals to double overtime before ultimately falling 71-63.

The addition of Louisville pushes UTM’s non-conference total to three games, joining Samford (December 8) and Saint Louis (December 13) on the docket.

The Skyhawks are still searching for two additional non-conference games.