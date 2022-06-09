UT Martin Women’s Basketball welcomes Maddie Waldrop as assistant coach

Former UT Martin women’s basketball star Maddie Waldrop is returning to the program in which she spent four years as a player from 2017-21 by joining head coach Kevin McMillan’s staff as an assistant coach.

“We are thrilled to bring Maddie back home to UT Martin,” McMillan said. “There are very few people that truly know the drive, commitment and standard that we have as a program, but Maddie exemplifies it. Not only was she a leader on the floor during her playing career, but she has a passion for this university and community which is unmatched. We couldn’t be happier to add her to our staff.”

Waldrop joins the Skyhawks after previously serving as the head girls’ basketball coach at Calloway County High School during the 2021-22 season. During her debut season she posted an 11-16 record while finishing as the 4th District runner-up with the Lady Lakers.

Prior to her coaching career, Waldrop was a two-time Preseason All-OVC performer while being tabbed to the All-OVC first team in 2019-20 and OVC Basketball Championship All-Tournament team in 2020-21. Along with helping the Skyhawks to back-to-back OVC regular season championship as a junior and senior, she left UT Martin as the 17th member of the program’s 1,000-point club while ranking in the top-10 in school history in rebounds (825, third) and blocks (89, sixth).

Waldrop provided a dominant post presence for the Skyhawks while annually ranking amongst OVC leaders in rebounding, blocks and minutes per game. She finished her career with 1,092 points, 825 rebounds, 226 assists, 96 steals and 89 blocks while averaging 27.3 minutes per game. During her tenure the Skyhawks posted 86 victories, won two league championships, played in the OVC Basketball Championship title game four times and became the first team in OVC history to post multiple postseason victories in a single season with a strong run in the 2021 Postseason WNIT.

A native of Murray, Ky., Waldrop received a bachelor’s degree from UT Martin in mathematics in 2021.