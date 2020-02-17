UT Martin’s 20th-annual Civil Rights Conference begins today on the UTM main campus.

This year’s theme is “Ordinary Heroes: The Struggle for Human Rights” and features keynote speaker, civil rights icon, Joan Trumpauer Mulholland.

Mulholland will speak Thursday night at 7:00 in the Watkins Auditorium.

Today’s events include a presentation at 1:00 by Jim Emison with Tennesseans for Historical Justice on the cold case murder of NAACP member Elbert Williams in Brownsville in 1940, Civil Rights Issues in Tennessee at 2:00 with Tennessee ACLU legal director Tom Castelli, and a panel discussion at 6:00 by the Weakley County Reconciliation Project.

All events are free to the public and located in Watkins Auditorium unless otherwise noted.

A complete schedule of events can be found on the UT Martin website.