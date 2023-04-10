UT Martin’s 55th Annual Spring College Rodeo begins Thursday, runs through Saturday

The 55th edition of the UT Martin Spring College Rodeo is set for this week as action will take place Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 each night from the Ned McWherter Agricultural Pavilion.

Annually considered one of the biggest events held on campus, the UTM Spring College Rodeo includes timed events and rough stock events (including bull riding) each night. The Skyhawks will compete against fellow Ozark Region members Arkansas-Monticello, East Mississippi Community College, Missouri Valley College, Murray State, Northwest Mississippi Community College, Pearl River Community College, Southern Arkansas, Three Rivers College and West Alabama in addition to other colleges and universities.

On Wednesday, the Wendell Alexander Realty and Tennessee Department of Agriculture crawfish supper will take place at 5:30 inside the American Legion building in Martin. Corn on the cob and new potatoes will be served while hamburgers and hot dogs will also be available for the price of $25 per plate. The event is hosted by the UT Martin Rodeo Booster Club while all proceeds will go towards the UT Martin Rodeo Scholarship Fund.

Thursday is Tyson, Obion County Complex Performance night as fans can enter a drawing for the chance to win a riding lawnmower.

Friday’s action is labeled Tennessee Tractor, LLC Performance night. The Weakley County 4-H Mounted Drill team will perform at both 7:10 and 7:30.

Saturday will start with the Edward Jones Investments free barbecue lunch, located at the Ned McWherter Agricultural Pavilion at 11:30. Included in that event is the meet-and-greet with rodeo team members, an autograph session and family activities. The Martin Paving Company Championship Finals follows that evening as the top-10 Ozark Region contestants from the previous rounds will compete in each event.

Garrett Yerigan will once again serve as the public address announcer while Brinson James will fill the role of rodeo clown and funny man. Top bucking bulls and horses will be provided by Mark Johnson of Universal Rodeos, which is located in Crenshaw, Miss.

The annual UT Martin silent auction features different items each night as bidding will be live at the rodeo and close after the team roping event. Proceeds go directly to the Skyhawk rodeo program for scholarships and facility upkeep.

Tickets are $12 on Thursday and $15 for both Friday and Saturday sessions. Ages five and under receive free admission but must sit in an adult’s lap. A very limited number of tickets remain for Saturday while tickets are still available for Thursday and Friday sessions.

All seats are reserved and can be purchased at this link: utmsports.com/RodeoTickets.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. each evening while there will be a $5 charge per vehicle for event parking.

For those who cannot attend but would still like to keep up with all of the action, a live stream of each night’s performance round will be provided online for $10 per session. The live video stream can be purchased at the same link.

Star 95.1 will also broadcast the radio call live on all three nights at this link: https://streamdb6web.securenetsystems.net/v5/index.cfm?stationCallSign=WCDZ.