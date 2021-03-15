UT Martin’s Alexis Groet named OVC Softball Pitcher of the Week

UT Martin sophomore Alexis Groet has been named OVC Softball Pitcher of the Week after a week of strong performances against Arkansas Pine Bluff and Jacksonville State.

A native of Oskaloosa, Iowa, Groet posted a big week for the Skyhawks by earning a decision in all four of her appearances. She went 3-1 on the week with a 0.72 ERA in 19.1 innings of work while pitching one combined shutout. Overall, she struck out 15 batters while holding opponents to a .175 batting average.

Groet began the week against Arkansas Pine Bluff last Tuesday by allowing just one hit in her start while striking out eight in a combined shutout victory. Then in the weekend series against Jacksonville State, she played a key role in each contest to help secure the team’s first road series victory against the Gamecocks since 2004. Against the Gamecocks she pitched 15.1 innings and allowed just two earned runs in the series – including two victories in Saturday’s doubleheader sweep.

On the season, Groet has adjusted well to her first season in a Skyhawk uniform, boasting a 4-1 record with a 1.17 ERA in 30.0 innings of work.