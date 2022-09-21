UT Martin’s Bryson Morrell named OVC Golfer of the Week
The OVC announced Wednesday that UT Martin senior Bryson Morrell is its Golfer of the Week, one day after the Knoxville native finished in second in a stacked 96-man field at the Grover Page Classic.
The recognition is the first in Morrell’s career as he becomes the 16th different Skyhawk to ever win that award.
Morrell’s runner-up finish was the best of his collegiate career as he successfully navigated the Jackson Country Club in nearby Jackson, Tennessee. His overall tally of 208 (-8) was the third top-5 effort of his career and helped UT Martin finish third overall (first out of the six OVC squads in the field).
Morrell ranked in the top-10 in the tournament in par-3 scoring (2.92, second), eagles (2, third), par-4 scoring (3.97, sixth) and birdies (13, seventh). He shot under-par for all three rounds, starting with a 71 that included a pair of birdies and an eagle (all in the span of four holes) on Monday morning. He followed that with a career-best 67 on Monday afternoon, carding five birdies and an eagle. During Tuesday’s final round, he went off for six birdies – four coming on the front-nine alone – on the way to a 70 which had him in a three-way tie for first place going into the final hole of the tournament. North Alabama’s Carter Goodwin birdied in the group ahead of Morrell to claim a one-shot win for medalist honors.
On the season, Morrell has posted a 73.7 scoring average over six rounds in the Skyhawk scoring lineup.
UT Martin resumes its five-event fall slate September 26-27 when it heads to the Derek Dolenc Invitational, hosted by SIUE at Gateway National.
(UTM Sports Information)