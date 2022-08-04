UT Martin’s Charley Deal among honorees at United Way of West TN Unitas event

UT Martin’s Charley Deal is among four individuals being recognized later this month at the United Way of West Tennessee Unitas event in Jackson.

Deal is the Vice Chancellor for University Advancement.

Deal and Gem Bell from Teknor Apex will be the first recipients of the Joe Exum Award, named after former Jackson Energy Authority President, Joe Exum, who served as Board Chair when The Jackson Community Chest changed its name to The United Way in 1971.

In addition, Judy Long from First Citizens National Bank and Leigh Anne Bentley from Leaders Credit Union will be the first to receive the Charlotte Stanworth Harris Award – named after United Way of West TN’s first female Campaign Board Chair.

“These four individuals have done incredible work on behalf of United Way and nonprofits across the region,” United Way President/CEO Matt Marshall said. “We are looking forward to recognizing them at Unitas for their impact and the continual difference they are making in West Tennessee.”

The Unitas event is set for August 18th at the Carl Perkins Civic Center in Jackson.

“Though we were forced to postpone the event last year out of concern for our guests’ health and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, we are excited to finally celebrate this organizational milestone with others in-person,” Marshall said. “We are very grateful to have served our region for these past 80 years, and we welcome George Foreman as he comes to further inspire and motivate our community.”

Former heavyweight champion, pastor, author, and entrepreneur George Foreman will be the event’s keynote speaker.

After growing up in an impoverished community in Houston, Texas, Foreman’s life changed once he met Doc Broaddus, a Job Corps counselor and boxing coach. He heeded Broaddus’ encouragement to become a boxer, which served as the steppingstone toward a successful boxing career as a two-time world heavyweight champion and an Olympic gold medalist.

“Foreman’s story is a great example of how someone’s beginnings do not have to determine their end. Anyone, given the opportunity, can be empowered to make a difference,” Marshall said. “Here at United Way, we strive to do the same, and we invite a world champion to come encourage a community of champions.”

Table sponsorships and individual tickets are available for purchase at unitas80.org. Below is a list of event sponsorships. For more information about Unitas, contact [email protected]

Sponsorship Levels

Presenting Sponsor – $15,000

Gold Sponsor – $10,000

Silver Sponsor – $5,000

Bronze Sponsor – $3,000

VIP Sponsor – $1,600

Individual Tickets – $250

Balcony Tickets – $25