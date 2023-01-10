UT Martin’s Currie-Jelks earns fourth OVC Freshman of the Week honor

For the fourth time this season, UT Martin women’s basketball forward Sharnecce Currie-Jelks has been named OVC Freshman of the Week following a noteworthy performance against Southeast Missouri.

A native of Jackson, Tennessee, Currie-Jelks picked up a familiar honor after posting a career night against SEMO last week while also seeing limited action against Tennessee Tech. She averaged 17.5 points and 7.0 rebounds for the week while shooting a remarkable 77.8 percent from the field.

Currie-Jelks opened the week with a career-high 30 points against SEMO while also recording her second double-double of the season with 13 rebounds. She made 12-of-15 field goal attempts (80.0 percent) while also making six free throws in the win. Then against Tennessee Tech, she got off to a hot start with five points in the first quarter before leaving the game with an injury in the second period.

The freshman forward currently ranks sixth in the OVC in scoring (13.7 ppg), fourth in rebounding (6.7 rpg) and second in field goal percentage (53.4 percent).