UT Martin’s Daylan Dotson named to Shrine Bowl Watch List

UT Martin football standout Daylan Dotson has been named one of four Big South-Ohio Valley Football Association players named to the Watch List for the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl.

The East-West Shrine Bowl is a best-in-class all-star event that will take place at the Dallas Cowboys Facility in Frisco, Texas on February 1, 2024. Players will be coached by NFL coaches, in an NFL facility, and will have access to NFL-level resources, facilities, player-friendly schedules, and opportunities at the highest level.

The Watch List includes the best all-star game eligible players from all levels of college football, handpicked by their scouts. The Big South-Ohio Valley Football Association players on the Watch List is Gardner-Webb’s Narii Gaither (RB), the Southeast Missouri tandem of Geno Hess (RB) and Lawrence Johnson (DB) along with Dotson.

A native of Savannah, Georgia, Dotson burst onto the scene for the Skyhawks in 2022 by leading the OVC in both tackles for loss (14.5) and sacks (nine). Along with garnering All-American and All-OVC first team honors, he finished the season with 48 total tackles while pacing all FCS performers with five forced fumbles. He was named Stats Perform National Defensive Player of the Week after tallying two sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries – including one for a touchdown – in a road victory at Houston Christian last season while also racking up 14 tackles against Kennesaw State.

Dotson and the two-time defending OVC champions open the 2023 season on Saturday, Sept. 2 when playing Georgia. Season ticket packages and single-game ticket sales for Skyhawk football are now available. For more information or to purchase your tickets today, visit the Skyhawk Ticket Office, located in Room 1091 in the Skyhawk Fieldhouse, call (731) 881-7207 or purchase online.