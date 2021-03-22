UT-Martin’s Dresser Winn Severely Injured in Football Game at Austin Peay

Former Dresden high school football standout Dresser Winn was severely injured during UT-Martin’s 37-34 win at Austin Peay.

After serving as the Skyhawks punter during Sunday’s game, UT-Martin Athletics said Winn was brought in as quarterback midway through the fourth quarter.

After leading the team into the red zone, Winn suffered the injury when both an offensive and defensive lineman fell on him during play.

He was carted off the field due to the injury.

On Monday, according to Winn’s father and mother, Peanut and Shelley Winn, Dresser was having surgery in Jackson due to torn ligaments in his ankle and a broken fibula in his leg.

Doctors did say they expect Dresser to make a full recovery from the football injury.

The 2016 former Class-A Mr. Football at Dresden is a redshirt-Junior, who will graduate in May with a degree in agri-business.

Winn will have two years of eligibility remaining in college, should he decide to continue his playing career.