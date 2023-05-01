UT Martin’s Dresser Winn signs free agent deal with Los Angeles Rams

MARTIN, Tenn. – UT Martin standout quarterback Dresser Winn has signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Los Angeles Rams following the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft.

A 6-3, 215-pound quarterback from Dresden, Tenn., Winn is a 2022 All-OVC second-team recipient.

Winn, a 2022 Walter Payton Award Watch List honoree, played an integral role in notching back-to-back OVC regular season championships in 2021 and 2022.

Winn left UT Martin with his name cemented in the program record books after ranking in the career top-10 for passing yards (5,800, fifth), total offense (5,964, fifth), passing touchdowns (37, fifth), completions (492, fourth) and attempts (814, fourth). He also finished second in school history with seven 300-yard passing performances.

During the 2022 campaign, Winn completed 232-of-379 pass attempts for 2,928 yards while tossing 18 touchdowns. He posted a 135.98 passer efficiency while eclipsing 300 passing yards in five contests against Western Illinois, Missouri State, Tennessee Tech, Murray State, and No. 3 Tennessee. He threw for a career-high 463 yards against Murray State while tossing multiple touchdowns in six contests.