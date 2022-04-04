UT Martin’s Erin Gallagher named OVC Pitcher of the Week

UT Martin hurler Erin Gallagher has been named OVC Pitcher of the Week after three impressive performances over the past week for the Skyhawks.

Hailing from Suwanee, Georgia, Gallagher appeared in three games over the week and tossed 15.2 innings, allowing zero earned runs while limiting opponents to a .164 batting average. She gave up just nine hits while striking out nine batters and issuing four walks.

Gallagher began the week with a stellar relief performance on the road at SEC foe Ole Miss, pitching 3.1 innings with five strikeouts. Then in the series opener against Belmont on Saturday, she tossed her fourth career shutout in front of family and friends with three strikeouts and four hits allowed scattered over seven innings of work. Finally in the series finale, she kept the Skyhawks in the game with no earned runs over 5.1 innings while issuing zero walks before the squad won on a seventh inning walk-off.

Through 15 appearances this season, Gallagher currently boats a 6-2 record while leading the team with a 1.74 ERA in 64.1 innings of work. She has allowed just 16 earned runs on the campaign while limiting opponents to a .209 batting average.