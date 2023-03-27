March 27, 2023
  1. Home
  2. Local Sports
  3. UT Martin’s Fernandez…

UT Martin’s Fernandez secures OVC Baseball Player of the Week accolades

UT Martin’s Fernandez secures OVC Baseball Player of the Week accolades

Andrew Fernandez

Andrew Fernandez, a shortstop on the UT Martin baseball team, was voted as OVC Player of the Week today after his scorching offensive performance helped the Skyhawks to a series victory in their league opener.

Fernandez becomes the 12th player in program history to win OVC Player of the Week honors and the first since 2017. The switch-hitter out of Kissimmee, Fla. hit .500 (10-for-20) with five runs scored, five RBI’s and a stolen base over four games this week for UT Martin, slugging .850 with four doubles and a home run.

After starting his week with a four-hit effort at Alabama A&M on Tuesday, Fernandez hit an even .400 (6-of-15) in the first OVC series of the season against Eastern Illinois. The 5-7, 180-pound junior powered the Skyhawks to two victories against the Panthers, who came into the series as the nation’s co-leader in road wins and had the highest RPI (51) in the league.

Fernandez collected two hits in the Eastern Illinois series opener, scoring a run in UT Martin’s 9-5 triumph. He cranked a two-run homer in the middle game before going 3-for-5 with two runs scored and a pair of RBI’s in the rubber contest as the Skyhawks downed the Panthers by a 12-4 margin.

A transfer from Tallahassee Community College, Fernandez has excelled in his debut season at UT Martin. He currently leads the OVC with 64 assists and additionally ranks in the top-10 in the league in hits (29, second), doubles (8, second) and batting average (.315, ninth). He tops the Skyhawks in RBI’s (15), extra-base hits (10), multi-hit games (eight) and multi-RBI performances (six).

UT Martin is back in action with four games this week, starting with a road outing at Southern Illinois at 6 p.m. tomorrow. The Skyhawks then return home for a three-game OVC set against SIUE on Friday, March 31 through Sunday, April 2.

Steve James

https://www.thunderboltradio.com/ourfamily/

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology