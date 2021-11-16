UT Martin’s Holly Forbes named OVC Newcomer of the Week

UT Martin women’s basketball graduate forward Holly Forbes was rewarded for her strong play in the WNIT Preseason Classic by being named the first OVC Newcomer of the Week this season.

A native of Bonne Terre, Mo., Forbes led the team by averaging 13.0 points and 6.0 rebounds through the first two games of the invitational while adding three assists and a steal. She shot 39.3 percent from the field while knocking down a pair of three-pointers and both free throw attempts.

In the season opener against Kansas State, the Skyhawks played a deliberately slow pace with a focus on the interior post defensively. During that contest, Forbes tallied six points against the Wildcats while grabbing a team-high eight rebounds and dishing out two assists. In the second game against North Carolina A&T, the offensive limitations were removed, and she led the game with a career-high 20 points – shooting 9-of-15 from the field – while adding four rebounds.

Forbes and the Skyhawks will look to build upon their recent success with a difficult matchup against No. 10 Louisville on Wednesday, Nov. 17. Tipoff from the KFC Yum! Center is scheduled for 6:00.