UT Martin’s Jason Simpson finished 8th in voting for Eddie Robinson Award

UT Martin head coach Jason Simpson finished eighth out of 17 finalists for the 2021 Eddie Robinson Award, presented to the FCS National Coach of the Year.

The award is named for the legendary Grambling State coach and since 1987 has honored the national coach of the year in college football’s Division I subdivision. Three former OVC coaches have won the award in Murray State’s Houston Nutt (1995), Southeast Missouri’s Tony Samuel (2010), and Austin Peay’s Will Healy (2017).

The award was voted on by a 50-member, national media panel after the regular season, and will be awarded at the FCS National Awards Banquet in Frisco, Texas, with a broadcast of the festivities to begin airing the next day, Jan. 8, on Bally Sports Regional Networks. The winner of the award was Jackson State coach Deion Sanders.

Simpson received three first-place, three second-place, one third-place, four fourth-place and one fifth-place vote to tally 38 points.

Simpson, who was a finalist for the fourth time in his career, has won 100 career games in his 16 years at UT Martin, tied for fourth-most in OVC history. He was named OVC Coach of the Year in 2006 (his inaugural year with the Skyhawks when the team also won the OVC Title) and this season guided the Skyhawks to a 9-2 regular season record and 5-1 OVC mark and the program’s second OVC crown. Along the way the Skyhawks were ranked as high as No. 8 in the FCS Coaches Poll (matching the highest ranking in program history) and won a school record nine-straight games. UT Martin topped Missouri State in the first round of the FCS Playoffs.

The Skyhawks also won the Sgt. York Championship (contested between the four OVC schools in the state of Tennessee), went undefeated at home and picked up four non-conference victories. During the regular season, UT Martin ranked sixth nationally in sacks allowed (0.91/game), eighth in rushing offense (231.3 yard/game) and 11th in passes intercepted (14).

2021 Eddie Robinson Award Voting Results

A first-place vote was worth five points, a second-place vote four points, a third-place vote three points, a fourth-place vote two points and a fifth-place vote one point.

1. Deion Sanders, Jackson State: 9-7-8-10-6-123

2. K.C. Keeler, Sam Houston: 9-5-5-6-7-99

3. Randy Sanders, ETSU: 11-4-7-2-1-97

4. Troy Taylor, Sacramento State: 7-7-5-3-4-88

5.(tie) Matt Entz, North Dakota State: 1-7-3-3-2-50

5.(tie) Brent Vigen, Montana State: 1-5-5-4-2-50

7. Eric Morris, UIW: 2-2-6-3-2-44

8. Jason Simpson, UT Martin: 3-3-1-3-2-38

9. Glenn Caruso, St. Thomas: 2-3-2-0-1-29

10. Brian Bohannon, Kennesaw State: 0-2-2-4-4-26

11.(tie) Mark Ferrante, Villanova: 1-1-2-2-5-24

11.(tie) Bobby Petrino, Missouri State: 0-3-1-4-1-24

13. Buddy Teevens, Dartmouth: 2-0-2-3-0-22

14. Colby Carthel, Stephen F. Austin: 1-1-0-3-3-18

15. Bob Chesney, Holy Cross: 1-0-1-0-5-13

16. Buddy Pough, South Carolina State: 0-0-0-0-5-5

17. Chris Merritt, Bryant: 0-0-0-0-0-0