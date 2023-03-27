UT Martin’s Katie Dreiling is named OVC Softball Pitcher of the Week

After pitching four scoreless outings last week, UT Martin softball standout Katie Dreiling was named OVC Pitcher of the Week.

A native of Jonesboro, Arkansas, Dreiling was exceptional in the circle where she appeared in four games for the Skyhawks and allowed zero runs in 13.2 innings of work. Along with posting a 0.00 ERA, she was part of a combined shutout while limiting opponents to a .133 batting average.

Dreiling began the week by tossing 3.0 innings against Bellarmine while striking out three. She was then lights out in the weekend series against Tennessee State by pitching 2.1 innings in relief on the way to a victory in Game 1 of the series. Then in Sunday’s doubleheader, she tossed 2.0 innings in Game 2 before pitching a combined shutout in Game 3 with 6.1 scoreless innings on the way to a series victory.