UT Martin’s Katie Dreiling named OVC Softball Player of the Week

UT Martin junior Katie Dreiling was rewarded for her impressive play in a series sweep of Lindenwood by being named OVC Softball Player of the Week.

Dreiling helped lead the Skyhawks to a series sweep after posting noteworthy numbers on both offense and in the pitcher’s circle. In the batter’s box, Dreiling went 3-for-8 for a .375 batting average while recording three home runs and seven RBIs in the series. She also added two walks to post a 2.000 OPS for the weekend – including a stellar 1.500 slugging percentage. In Sunday’s doubleheader against Lindenwood, she smashed three home runs – including a multi-homer outing in the series finale.

Along with being honored for her work with the bat, the Jonesboro, Arkansas native was just as impressive on the pitching rubber where she went 3-0 with a 0.64 ERA in 11.0 innings of work. In addition to her two-home run game against the Lions, she also tossed a five-inning shutout for the first of her career.

It’s Dreiling’s second OVC Player of the Week honor after previously being named OVC Pitcher of the Week back on March 27.