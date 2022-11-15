November 15, 2022
UT Martin’s Kenley McCarn picks up OVC Player and Freshman of the Week honors

Kenley McCarn (photo: UTM Sports)

UT Martin women’s basketball standout Kenley McCarn swept up a pair of OVC honors after garnering both Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week accolades following a breakout debut.

A native of Melbourne, Arkansas, McCarn exploded for 31 points in her collegiate debut against Troy in last week’s season opener. The freshman made 12-of-19 field goal attempts (63.1 percent) while also cashing in 6-of-6 free throw opportunities. Along with her scoring output, she tallied three rebounds, two blocks and an assist.

McCarn’s performance ranked as the best scoring debut by a Skyhawk in program history. Her 31 points not only lead the league this season but also rank in the top-15 nationally for the opening week.

UT Martin returns to action Thursday night when the Skyhawks travel to Columbia to face the Missouri Tigers.

(UTM Sports Information)

