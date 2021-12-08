UT Martin’s Keon Howard finishes 12th in voting for Walter Payton Award

UT Martin graduate quarterback Keon Howard finished tied for 12th in the voting results for the 2021 Walter Payton Award, presented by Stats Perform to the FCS National Offensive Player of the Year.

The award, named for the legendary College and Pro Football Hall of Fame running back, is given to the outstanding offensive player in the subdivision since 1987. Past winners include Steve McNair, Tony Romo, Brian Westbrook, John Friesz, Brian Finneran, Jimmy Garoppolo and Cooper Kupp.

A national panel of 50 individuals (including media relations directors, broadcasters, writers and other dignitaries) voted on the Payton Award, which had 25 finalists from 15 FCS conferences. Voting reflected the regular season and was conducted before the start of the FCS playoffs.

Howard was named the OVC Offensive Player of the Year in his lone season with the Skyhawks after transferring from Tulane. During his debut season, Howard guided the team to its first OVC title and playoff berth since 2006 while accounting for 2,285 yards of total offense and 25 touchdowns. He completed 59.7 percent of his passes for 1,811 yard and 15 touchdowns and carried the ball 95 times for 474 yards (5.0 ypc) and 10 scores. He ran for multiple touchdowns in four games and threw for multiple scores in four contests. For the regular season, Howard ranked 24th nationally in rushing touchdowns and 27th in points responsible for/game (13.6).

During his record-breaking season he set new program marks by becoming the first quarterback to rush for 10 touchdowns in a single season while also notching the first quadfecta of multiple rushing touchdown performances in a single season at UT Martin.