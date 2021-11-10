UT Martin’s Keon Howard joins Walter Payton Award watch list

UT Martin graduate quarterback Keon Howard has been added to the watch list for the 2021 Stats Perform FCS Walter Payton Award, presented annually to the national offensive player of the year in college football’s Division I subdivision.

The Payton Award, celebrating its 35th anniversary season, is named for the legendary Hall of Fame running back. Past recipients include Steve McNair, Tony Romo, Brian Westbrook, Jimmy Garoppolo, Cooper Kupp, and Trey Lance.

The original watch list in the preseason included 35 players. A 50-member, national media panel will select the winner following the regular season. Not every nominee will be a finalist.

Also this season, Stats Perform will present the Buck Buchanan Award (FCS defensive player of the year), Jerry Rice Award (FCS freshman player of the year), Eddie Robinson Award (FCS coach of the year) and Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

Howard has exceled in his debut season in a Skyhawk uniform. The graduate transfer has helped lead an offense which leads the OVC in scoring offense (32.8 ppg), rushing offense (229.6 ygp) and ranks second in total offense (415.1 ypg). Overall, UT Martin has posted an 8-1 record overall while leading the OVC with a perfect 4-0 mark in league play and currently possesses the country’s second-longest active winning streak of eight games.

The Laurel, Miss. native leads the OVC in completion percentage (58.6), passing touchdowns (13) and points responsible for (139) while ranking amongst league leaders in total offense (235.0, second), completions per game (15.5, second), passing efficiency (129.4, second), rushing touchdowns (10, third), passing yards (1,670, third) and rushing yards (445, ninth).

Howard has already left his mark on the UT Martin record books, setting a new program single-season rushing record for quarterbacks with 10 touchdowns while moving into the overall single-season rushing touchdown top-10 – sitting tied for ninth. He has also tallied four games with multiple rushing touchdowns which is a program record while recording three or more total touchdowns in six of nine contests.