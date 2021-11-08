UT Martin’s Keon Howard named to CFPA’s 2021 FCS National Performer of the Year Trophy midseason watch list

UT Martin graduate quarterback Keon Howard has been named one of 34 players selected by College Football Performance Awards to its midseason watch list for the CFPA FCS National Performer of the Year Trophy.

The 2021 CFPA FCS National Performer of the Year will be announced January 12, 2022. All FCS players are eligible for the award.

Howard has exceled in his debut season in a Skyhawk uniform. The graduate transfer has helped lead an offense which leads the OVC in scoring offense (32.8 ppg), rushing offense (229.6 ygp) and ranks second in total offense (415.1 ypg). Overall, UT Martin has posted an 8-1 record overall while leading the OVC with a perfect 4-0 mark in league play and currently possesses the country’s second-longest active winning streak of eight games.

The Laurel, Miss. native leads the OVC in completion percentage (58.6), passing touchdowns (13) and points responsible for (139) while ranking amongst league leaders in total offense (235.0, second), completions per game (15.5, second), passing efficiency (129.4, second), rushing touchdowns (10, third), passing yards (1,670, third) and rushing yards (445, ninth).

Howard has already left his mark on the UT Martin record books, setting a new program single-season rushing record for quarterbacks with 10 touchdowns while moving into the overall single-season rushing touchdown top-10 – sitting tied for ninth. He has also tallied four games with multiple rushing touchdowns which is a program record while recording three or more total touchdowns in six of nine contests.