UT Martin’s KJ Simon joins elite company with fourth OVC Newcomer of the Week honor

The OVC announced its weekly awards Monday and UT Martin star KJ Simon was voted as the league’s Newcomer of the Week once again.

It’s Simon’s fourth OVC Newcomer of the Week accolade of the season, which is just one award shy of tying Lester Hudson (2007-08) and Parker Stewart (2019-20) for the most in school history.

Simon averaged 16.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 block over a trio of games last week. He also made 75 percent (15-for-20) of his attempts from the free throw line.

The 6-3, 200-pound guard began his week with a game-high 24 points, six rebounds, three assists and a steal in Monday’s home victory over SIUE. In the process, Simon set career-highs in free throws made (nine), free throws attempted (10) and minutes played (38).

After collecting nine points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block against Eastern Illinois on Thursday, Simon bounced back strong two days later. The lefty from Orlando, Fla. accumulated his second double-double of the season with 17 points and 11 rebounds at Belmont, adding two blocks, an assist and a steal.

Simon is the only NCAA Division I player to average at least 16.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.8 steals per contest. He currently ranks third in the OVC in steals (1.8 per game), third in blocks (1.4 per outing), fourth in scoring (16.4 points per contest) and ninth in minutes played (30.6 per game).

The Skyhawks are back at home this week, hosting OVC rivals Southeast Missouri (8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3) and Tennessee State (3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5).