UT Martin’s Paige Pipkin named to All-OVC Second Team; Shae Littleford earns All-Newcomer honor

The UT Martin women’s basketball team earned a pair of postseason honors Tuesday as the OVC announced its end of year awards.

Skyhawk junior guard Paige Pipkin was named to the All-OVC second team while freshman guard Shae Littleford garnered one of five spots on the All-Newcomer squad.

A 5-10 guard from Henderson, Tennessee, Pipkin has ranked as the team’s most consistent scoring threat all season. Pipkin averaged 12.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.6 steals in 32.9 minutes per game for the Skyhawks. She led the team in scoring 14 times while eclipsing double figures in 16 contests. She scored at least 20 points three times against No. 24 Virginia Tech, Austin Peay and Eastern Illinois – including posting a career-high 33 points in a road victory against the Governors to open league play. During OVC play, she ranked 12th in the league in scoring with 12.7 points per game while sitting second in free throw percentage (86.2 percent) and 10th in both steals (1.5) and minutes per game (31.5).

Hailing from Charleston, Illinois, Littleford burst onto the scene for the Skyhawks and became an immediate starter. Littleford averaged 10.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.7 steals in 34.3 minutes per game for the Skyhawks.

She was a three-time OVC Freshman of the Week honoree despite missing six games due to various injuries and ailments. Despite missing time she scored in double figures 13 times and tallied a season-high 21 points against Morehead State. During OVC play, she ranked 16th in the league in scoring with 11.9 ppg while sitting first in minutes played (34.6), seventh in steals (1.8) and ninth in free throw percentage (77.8 percent).

The duo will open action in the OVC Basketball Championship against seventh-seeded SIUE Wednesday afternoon at 3:30. Airtime is at 3:00 on WCMT.

(photo: UT Martin Sports)