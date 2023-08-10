UT-Martin’s Parker Stewart, Anna Ordonio Presented OVC Service Awards

The inaugural recipients of the OVC Community Service Awards have been announced.

The awards were based on activities that took place during the 2022-23 academic year, and recognize outstanding student-athletes for their contributions away from the playing surface, both on campus and in the community.

At UT-Martin, basketball player Parker Stewart and equestrian member Anna Ordonio were honored by the league.

In total 18 individuals were bestowed with the inaugural awards.

OVC Commissioner Beth DeBauche said it was a delight to honor outstanding student-athletes who give back to their communities.