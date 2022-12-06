UT Martin’s Parker Stewart named OVC Player of the Week

UT Martin’s Parker Stewart, of Union City, is the 20th Skyhawk to win OVC Player of the Week honors.

Stewart had previously claimed the league’s Newcomer of the Week accolade five times during the 2019-20 campaign.

The 6′-5″, 205-pound graduate averaged 23 points, 4.5 rebounds, a steal, and an assist over a pair of games last week while shooting 56 percent from the floor.

Stewart leads the OVC in scoring three-point field goals made and steals and also ranks in the Top 10 in the league in free throw percentage at 80 percent and three-point field goall percentages.

The Skyhawks are back in action Sunday afternoon at 2:00 when they host Chicago State at the Elam Center. Airtime is at 1:30 on WCMT.