UT Martin women’s basketball players Chelsey Perry and Seygan Robins received OVC honors this week.

Perry was named the OVC Player of the Week and Robins was tabbed the OVC Newcomer of the Week following strong performances on the road.

After breaking the OVC record with eight Player of the Week honors last season, Perry posted her ninth career weekly honor after an impressive showing at Samford. The senior forward tallied her 11th career double-double with 31 points and 11 rebounds while also notching three steals, two blocks and one assist. The contest marked the 10th game in which she scored at least 30 points in her career. Perry currently ranks third nationally with 28.5 points per game.

Robins found her groove in the second game of the season, scoring in double figures for the first time in her career with 16 points while tallying six assists, two rebounds and two steals. The Louisville transfer played a big part in a large run to start the third quarter, knocking down back-to-back three-pointers to give the Skyhawks a lead they would not relinquish. Robins currently leads the OVC with 5.0 assists per game.