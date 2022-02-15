UT Martin’s Shae Littleford named OVC Freshman of the Week

UT Martin women’s basketball guard Shae Littleford was rewarded for three straight games in double figures by being named the OVC Freshman of the Week.

A Charleston, Ill. native, Littleford scored 39 total points while averaging 13.0 points along with 3.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals in 38.3 minutes per game. She scored in double figures in all three contests against Belmont, SIUE, and Eastern Illinois while dishing out 13 total assists and five steals along with hitting 88.9 percent (16-of-18) free throw attempts.

Littleford began the week as the short-handed Skyhawks matched up against Belmont by tallying 11 points, four rebounds and four assists in 40 minutes.

Later in the week against SIUE, she tallied 15 points, four assists, three steals and two rebounds in the comeback win.

In her collegiate homecoming against Eastern Illinois, she wrapped up a strong week with 13 points, five assists, four rebounds and two steals in the win.

This marks the second OVC Freshman of the Week honor for Littleford after previously earning the same honor on Jan. 4.

Littleford and the Skyhawks return to action Wednesday night when playing host to Morehead State in the Elam Center at 5:30.