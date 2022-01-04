UT Martin’s Shae Littleford named OVC Freshman of the Week

UT Martin women’s basketball guard Shae Littleford stood above her peers during the opening week of OVC play on her way to being named OVC Freshman of the Week for her performances against Austin Peay and SIUE.

Littleford produced her best week of her young career during the start of league play by setting a new career-high in points (15) while equaling career-bests in assists (three), steals (four) and minutes played (40) in the two contests.

For the week she averaged 15.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 4.0 steals in just over 39.0 minutes per game. Meanwhile, she shot 55.0 percent (11-of-20) from the field and 80.0 percent (8-of-10) from the free throw line.

The Charleston, Ill. native scored in double figures in both games while nearly playing every minute of action. In her first taste of OVC play she never left the floor, playing all 40 minutes in a road victory at Austin Peay while setting a new career-high with 16 points on 5-of-9 shooting while going 6-of-7 from the charity stripe. She also tallied four rebounds, four steals and three assists in the win to snap a six-game losing streak. Then less than 48 hours later against SIUE she tossed in 14 points while notching five rebounds, four steals and one assist in 39 minutes.

This is the third OVC weekly honor for the Skyhawks this season after Holly Forbes previously won a pair of Newcomer of the Week honors earlier this year.

Littleford and the Skyhawks return to the floor with a road matchup Thursday at Tennessee State. Airtime is at 1:00 on WCMT