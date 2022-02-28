UT Martin’s Shae Littleford wins third OVC Freshman of the Week honor

UT Martin women’s basketball guard Shae Littleford earned her third OVC Freshman of the Week honor after averaging 10 points per game against Southeast Missouri and Tennessee Tech last week.

Hailing from Charleston, Ill., Littleford averaged 10 points, 3.5 steals, 1.5 rebound and one assist as the Skyhawks split their two final contests of the regular season. She was efficient from the floor where she shot 42.9 percent (6-of-14) from the field while converting 70.0 percent (7-of-10) of her free throw attempts.

Littleford began the week by tallying seven points and a career-high six steals in limited action against Southeast Missouri. She closed out the regular season with her 12th double-digit scoring performance at Tennessee Tech where she scored 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the floor.

Littleford and the Skyhawks open their title quest in the OVC Basketball Championship Wednesday afternoon at 3:30 with a first round matchup against SIUE at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.