UT Martin’s virtual Memorial Day Commemoration Ceremony to be held Friday

In lieu of the traditional in-person service, UT Martin will hold its annual Memorial Day Commemoration Ceremony virtually Friday morning at 9:00.

The ceremony will be livestreamed on UT Martin’s Facebook and YouTube and will be archived for later viewing and will also be featured on this weekend’s “30 Minutes” on WCMT, MIX 101.3, and STAR 95.1.

This year’s keynote speaker is retired U.S. military officer, Col. Ardis Porter. In his last assignment, he served as deputy chief of staff for the U.S. Army Human Resources Command at Fort Knox in Kentucky. He received his commission as a second lieutenant through Vanderbilt University’s ROTC program. With more than 30 years of experience in human resources, he has been recognized for his extensive leadership in the military.

Porter currently works at the Agricenter International in Memphis as the program manager for Veterans Employed in Technology and Service in Agriculture (VETSA), a program designed to prepare transitioning military personnel and veterans for civilian careers in the agricultural service and support sectors.

UT Martin professor of military science, Lt. Col. Rodric McClain, will serve as the master of ceremonies, and UT Martin student DaeShuana Aldridge will sing the national anthem at the start of the program. Porter will speak following the invocation by Chaplin Debra McGuire and comments by UT Martin Chancellor Keith Carver. At the conclusion of the ceremony, Congressman David Kustoff will speak, Dale Willis of the UT Martin Physical Plant will offer the benediction, and UT Martin student Aaron MacDonald will play taps.

Memorial Day is observed annually on the last Monday in May and honors those who have died in the protection of the United States of America. Originally known as Decoration Day, the observance was renamed upon becoming a federal holiday in 1971.