UT Martin’s Wallace and Shanahan named All-Americans by HERO Sports

A pair of UT Martin football standouts garnered spots on the HERO Sports’ FCS All-American teams Tuesday as running back Zak Wallace was tabbed to the Freshman All-American Team while offensive tackle Michael Shanahan was named to the Sophomore All-American Team.

Wallace, a native of Benton, Ark., posted a breakout campaign in 2021 in a potent Skyhawk offensive attack en route to All-OVC first team honors. The 6-0 running back tallied 142 carries for 788 yards while rushing for 15 touchdowns. He ranked in the top-10 in the OVC with 62.1 rushing yards per game while his 5.45 yards per carry ranked third. Additionally, his 15 rushing touchdowns ranked sixth nationally while also sitting 10th in total touchdowns. He tallied four games with multiple rushing touchdown performances, including a career-high three touchdown day against Murray State. On top of that, he notched three 100-yard rushing performances against Eastern Illinois, Tennessee State, and Southeast Missouri.

Hailing from Orlando, Fla., Shanahan was an All-OVC first team selection after playing and starting in all 13 games on an impressive offensive line at left tackle. He graded out at 87 percent or better in each game while tallying 95 knockdowns. While protecting the blindside of the OVC Offensive Player of the Year, Shanahan helped anchor an offensive line which ranked 13th nationally and led the league in sacks allowed while only allowing one sack personally. The durable tackle played every snap for the team which made the second round of the FCS playoffs and ranked 15th nationally in rushing offense with 207.6 yards per game.