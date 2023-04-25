UT Martin’s Wallick and Mott pick up final OVC Beach Volleyball Pair of the Week honor of the season

UT Martin’s No. 1 beach volleyball duo of Logan Wallick and Dylan Mott was spotlighted Tuesday as OVC Pair of the Week.

It’s the second time that Wallick (a graduate out of Waddell, Ariz.)/Mott (a redshirt sophomore from Hendersonville, Tenn.) have been named OVC Pair of the Week this spring as they also won this accolade on April 11.

The Skyhawks wrap up the 2023 campaign with six OVC Pairs of the Week out of nine opportunities.

The team of Wallick/Mott helped UT Martin achieve history last week. The Skyhawks went 4-0 at the OVC Weekend at Morehead, recording their second consecutive OVC regular season championship while becoming the first OVC program to ever go undefeated (10-0) in league play.

Wallick/Mott put the finishing touches on an 8-2 record at No. 1 in OVC play, sweeping through the competition over the weekend. Their weekend started with a pair of straight-set triumphs over Tennessee Tech and Morehead State on Friday. The following day, they overcame a first-set deficit to win 16-21, 21-10, 15-12 over their counterparts from Lindenwood before obtaining the match-clinching point against Eastern Illinois in the regular season finale. For the week, they held their opponents to just 13.33 points per set – including a pair of single-digit scores.

Wallick/Mott concluded the 2023 regular season with a 16-9 record alongside each other, including a 15-9 mark playing out of the No. 1 slot.

UT Martin returns to action this week when it hosts the 2023 OVC Championship event on Thursday, April 27 through Saturday, April 29. The top-seeded Skyhawks will make their tournament debut on Thursday at 5 p.m. against the winner of No. 4 seed Tennessee Tech and No. 5 seed Lindenwood.